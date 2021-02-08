No leopard at Hyderabad Airport, only wild cat, say officials

The department installed camera traps after request from the airport officials, who maintained that the leopard was killing wild pigs.

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Hyderabad: Forest department officials on Monday said following reports of a leopard being sighted near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, special cameras that were installed by them have captured images of a wild cat that was roaming in the area. On Sunday, the department officials installed cameras and traps at various points near the airport premises. The cameras captured images of the wild cat on Sunday night.

The department installed camera traps after request from the airport officials, who maintained that the leopard was killing wild pigs. However, no trace of pug marks of the leopard was detected. The Forest officials installed 10 more cameras after receiving a request from the airport officials again.

The wild cat, which appeared to be healthy and fit, was mistaken to be a leopard in the initial sightings and had caused panic among airport employees and locals. Ch. Shivayya, a forest official involved in this operation, reassured the locals and airport officials that it is not a leopard and that there was no cause for panic.

