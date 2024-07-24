| No More Quota For Ap Students In Jnafau College

B.Arch. programme admission schedule out

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 09:20 PM

Hyderabad: A schedule for admissions to B.Arch. programme has been released here on Wednesday with registrations opening for the first phase web counselling from August 1 to 8. Candidates who qualified the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2024 are eligible for admission.

As the 10-year common admission process between Telugu states concluded this year, Andhra Pradesh students eyeing for a seat in the JNAFAU’s campus college must compete in the open quota.

The quota of 42 per cent (Andhra region), 35 per cent (Telangana) and 22 per cent (Rayalaseema) will not be applicable and henceforth 85 per cent seats in the college will be reserved for Telangana students, while remaining seats are open for everyone. This college has 85 seats for the academic year 2024-25.

This year, 765 B.Arch seats with 550 convener quota seats and 215 management quota seats are available for admissions in 10 architecture colleges.

As per the schedule, special category certificates (NCC, CAP, PH and Sports) will be verified on August 9. State ranks will be signed to students on August 16 and web options will be available on August 17 and 18.

A list of provisionally selected candidates will be released on August 21 and candidates must report at allotted college with tuition fee payment receipt on August 22 or 23.

The web options for second phase counselling will be available on August 25 and 26, and provisional seat allotment is on August 29 while students must report at colleges on August 30 or 31.

For further details, visit the website https://barchadm.tsche.ac.in/.