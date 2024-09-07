Telangana Government appoints CV Anand as Commissioner of Police Hyderabad City

C.V. Anand, who served as the Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad until the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections, was reassigned during the elections and is now the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Additionally, S. Vijay Kumar, previously serving as Additional DG (Personnel), has been appointed as the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 September 2024, 02:18 PM

Hyderabad: The State government on Saturday appointed C V Anand as the Commissioner of Police Hyderabad City and transferred K Sreenivasa Reddy, and posted him as Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement, & Ex- Officio Principal Secretary to Government, General Administration (V & E) Department.

C V Anand who held the post of Hyderabad CP until Legislative Assembly Elections 2023 was transferred during the Assembly elections and posted as Director General, Anti Corruption Bureau.

The other officers who were transferred or given additional responsibilities are S Vijay Kumar, Additional DG (Personnel) is now posted as DG Anti Corruption Bureau.

While Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat , Additional DG (law and order) will hold FAC of ADG (personnel and welfare) and M Ramesh IGP (Provisioning and Logistics) is placed under FAC of IGP (Sports).