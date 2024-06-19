No rent: Building owner locks Tahsildar’s office in Sangareddy

Owner Sridhar Reddy said the officials did not respond to his repeated pleas to pay the rent that was pending.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 June 2024, 08:47 PM

Sangareddy: The building owner of the newly created Nizampet mandal office locked the building from outside as the officials reportedly did not pay him the rent for the last 18 months.

After locking the building from outside, he urged the officials to pay the rent arrears immediately.