“No spoilers please”: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif urge fans to protect ‘Tiger 3’

Actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi reached out to fans with a special message, requesting them to avoid posting spoilers after watching their film

By ANI Published Date - 03:00 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Mumbai: Ahead of the release of ‘Tiger 3‘, actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi reached out to fans with a special message, requesting them to avoid posting spoilers after watching their film.

Salman posted on Instagram, “We have made #Tiger3 with a lot of passion & we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope #Tiger3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!!” Katrina also took to her social media handle, urging moviegoers not to give out spoilers from the film.

“The plot twists & surprises in #Tiger3 adds to the movie-watching experience of the film! Thus, we request you to not reveal any spoilers. The power is in your hands to protect our labour of love so that it can deliver the best entertainment to people. Thank you and Happy Diwali,” she wrote.

Emraan said giving out spoilers will “hamper the experience of watching the film in theatres.” “A film like #Tiger3 has countless secrets & we are trusting you to keep them safe! Please don’t reveal any spoilers as it will hamper the experience of watching the film in theatres. We have worked really hard to make #Tiger3 & we know you will support us fully! Happy Diwali!” he posted.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ will be out in theatres on Sunday. It is produced by Aditya Chopra.