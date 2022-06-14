Noted historian Dr Nayeem passes away

Dr MA Nayeem

Hyderabad: Noted historian and archivist Dr MA Nayeem passed away after a brief illness in a city hospital on Monday evening. He was 84.

A well-known figure, Dr Nayeem had authored around 20 books on Bahmanis rule, Qutb Shahi era and Asaf Jahi rule and other Deccan Sultanates. A few of his books are ‘The Royal Palaces of Nizam’s’, ‘The Heritage of Adil Shahis of Bijapur’, ‘The Heritage of Qutb Shahis of Golconda and Hyderabad’, The ‘Splendor of Hyderabad’ amongst others.

Dr Nayeem retired from the State Archives where he worked for more than three decades and was considered an expert in the Deccan history. He was familiar in reading the Persian manuscripts, particularly farmanas (royal decrees).

Several heritage lovers and activists offered condolences on his death. Mohd Safiullah said he was one of the greatest historians that Hyderabad produced in the 20th century.

Raghu Cidambi, another heritage lover said: “Very sad, truly an icon of tradition and knowledge.”

Saleem Quadri Syed said: “Big loss to all as he was a very dedicated historian and cultural expert.”