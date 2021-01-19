Nothing surpasses this series win, it is unreal: Ravi Shastri

India head coach said that the just-concluded series was the toughest tour ever for him

Brisbane: India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday described his injury-hit side’s gritty Test series victory over Australia as “unreal”, especially after the Adelaide debacle where the visitors were dismissed for their lowest Test score of 36.

Shastri also said that the just-concluded series was the toughest tour ever for him. “It is the toughest tour ever. Nothing surpasses this. After 36 all out, this is unreal,” Shastri said after the three-wicket win in the fourth and final Test here which sealed the series 2-1 in favour of the tourists.

“Feeling defeated is one thing but giving up is not in our vocabulary.” Shastri said India’s performance will not be forgotten by the cricket world for a long time to come. Shastri was effusive in his praise for the young wicketkeeper-batsman, who has copped heavy criticism for erratic performances behind the stumps but earned renewed respect for his efforts with the bat. “We play Pant abroad because he is a match-winner. When he doesn’t keep well, people criticize him but he can help you win matches like these. Had he stuck around for some time in Sydney (drawn third Test), he could have won us that game as well. He has been brilliant and that’s why we back him,” Shastri said.

The coach was effusive in his praise for the entire group which showed tremendous character to bounce back after the humiliation in Adelaide, especially when then side missed stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

“The boys have performed so well that I am lost for words. The character of this team is amazing especially after the 36 all out at Adelaide,” he said. Shastri said despite not being with the side after the first Test, Kohli’s enthusiasm still influenced the entire group. The regular India skipper flew back to India after the series-opener for the birth of his first child. “This team wasn’t built overnight. Virat has been with us despite not being here. His intensity rubbed on to everyone else. (Ajinkya) Rahane might look calm but he is a strong man from inside. A tough character,” he said.

Shastri also lauded the efforts of newcomers like Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan for their contributions in the historic series win. “Washington Sundar was a net bowler, Natarajan was a net bowler. But they have played so well. Sundar batted as if he had already played 20 Tests. Same with Shardul who has played a lot of first class cricket but did well at the top level,” he said.