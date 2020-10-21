Now play, control Spotify podcasts via Google Assistant in English

Now, one can listen to Spotify podcasts on Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and smart displays like the new Nest Audio, Nest Mini, Nest Hub Max and more.

New Delhi: Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify on Wednesday rolled out a new feature to play and control podcasts via Google Assistant in English.

“To date, users have been able to ask Google Assistant to play their top songs and music-filled playlists on Spotify. Now, we’ve expanded the feature to include your favorite binge-worthy podcasts,” the company said in a statement.

To set up a Google smart device with Spotify, a user just needs to unbox Google smart device, plug it in and then download the Google Home app on a phone or tablet.

Then, follow the prompts in the app to connect your Spotify account. Finally, make Spotify as Default Music Service and Default Podcast Service.

Spotify recently rolled out another feature for its iOS and Android app for users to search for songs by typing in the lyrics.

As per the latest lyrics search update, users will be able to type in the lyrics and get to the song title easily in the app. The feature is integrated into the main search function, which now returns playlist, song, album, and matching lyric results.