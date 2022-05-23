NT, TT to conduct free awareness programme on preparation for recruitment tests on May 24

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:14 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Hanamkonda: Namaste Telangana and Telangana Today in association with Dasyam Rangasheela Foundation will organise a free seminar to create awareness among job aspirants, mainly the government job seekers in the wake of State government’s ongoing recruitment drive, on how to prepare for the recruitment tests at Arts and Science College auditorium, Subedari, here on Tuesday (May 24).

While CSB IAS Academy Director Balalatha Mallavarapu and Vepa Academy of Learning and Employability Skills (VALES) Director Dr CS Vepa will deliver the lectures on how to prepare for the exams and clarify the doubts of the job aspirants, Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Warangal Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi and Hanamkonda District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu will attend the programme as Guests and give their messages. The programme will begin at 10 am. The job aspirants can utilise their good opportunity to learn about the techniques and methods to follow to crack the jobs.