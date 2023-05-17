NTR30 first look is scheduled for May 19

NTR30's first look is going to be released on May 19 on the eve of Jr.NTR’s birthday this year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: NTR30 is Jr.NTR’s upcoming film with Koratala Siva after the blockbuster success of RRR with SS Rajamouli. The film has huge expectations around it since it’s the second collaboration between Tarak and Siva. Also, the film is completely going to be a mass and wild action-packed one which the Tarak fans have been waiting for.

NTR30 is going to be released on April 5, 2024, in multiple languages. So far, the makers have given important updates like the main cast, production schedules, and international technicians. But they haven’t released any first look for the film.

Last year, the NTR30 dialogue glimpse was released for Jr.NTR’s birthday without revealing the look. The release date was announced then itself. But for this year’s birthday of Tarak, Koratala Siva planned something bigger and massive.

NTR30’s first look is going to be released on May 19 on the eve of Jr.NTR’s birthday this year. The announcement was made today with a very powerful dialogue on the poster. “The Sea is full of stories, written in blood” is the caption added for the announcement. This hints to the audience at the amount of wild action present in the film. The audience are now anticipating if the title will also be announced along with the first look of the film.

Devara is the title in consideration for NTR30. The makers may or may not announce the title along with the first look.

NTR30 is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead. Said Ali Khan plays the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film. Currently, the NTR30 shooting is taking place in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

By Kiran