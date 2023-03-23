‘NTR30’ set in the unforgotten coastal lands of India: Koratala Siva

'NTR30' marks the collaboration of Koratala Siva and Jr. NTR for the second time, and the director is all praises for the 'RRR' actor.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:26 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: ‘NTR30’ is the most prestigious project for director Koratala Siva. This is because the director has gone through a lot after the failure of his last film, ‘Acharya’. So this time, Koratala Siva is coming with much bigger content, a pan-Indian appealing one, and a roller coaster ride of emotions for ‘NTR30’. The film’s pooja ceremony was conducted officially today, and here is what Koratala Siva shared with the audience and the media about the film.

Firstly, Koratala Siva marked ‘NTR30’ as his best work to date. He also added that collaborating with his dream actor and his brother, Jr. NTR, for the second time is really a moment of happiness and pride. The director also said that Jr. NTR is the best actor in India currently.

Besides lauding Jr. NTR and the other technicians of the film, Koratala Siva revealed what ‘NTR30’s plot is. The director quoted that the film is set against the backdrop of the unforgotten coastal lands of India, where there is no fear. He added that there will be very brutal men in that land, and they don’t fear god, nature, or anything else. Their only fear is some force, and that needs to be experienced only in film. Koratala Siva also promised Jr. NTR fans and other movie lovers that he was going to deliver the best of him with ‘NTR30’.

‘NTR30’ is going to be released on April 5, 2024. The film is being produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead alongside Jr. NTR. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director for the film. ‘NTR30’ is going to have a pan-Indian release in multiple languages. The film’s shoot will begin in April 2023. – By Kiran