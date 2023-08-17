Nuh violence: Accused Bittu Bajrangi sent to 14-day judicial custody

According to the Haryana government, as many as 156 people were arrested and 56 FIRs were in connection with the violence and rioting in the Nuh district.

Nuh: Bittu Bajrangi who was arrested by police in connection with Nuh violence, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, officials said on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Nuh district court sent Bittu Bajrangi to one-day police custody. He was arrested by Nuh Police on Tuesday after a case was registered against him and 15-20 others in connection with the violence that broke out in Nuh on July 31.

According to a spokesperson of Faridabad police, Bittu Bajranig, accused of raising slogans in front of a female police officer in Nuh with weapons like swords, was arrested after questioning.

A case was registered against him and 15-20 others in Thana Sadar, Nuh under the Illegal Arms Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Violence had broken out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana’s Nuh district that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards.

