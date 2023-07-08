Nuka Srinivasulu assumes additional charge of CMD at BDL

Nuka Srinivasulu, currently serving as Director (Finance) of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has assumed additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:25 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Hyderabad: Nuka Srinivasulu, currently serving as Director (Finance) of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has assumed additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director of the company. BDL is a Mini ratna Category-1 Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

During his illustrious career spanning over 27 years in BDL, Srinivasulu steered the Finance and Human Resources functions and played an instrumental role in policy formulation and organizational growth. He played a key role in coordinating with anchor investors for the maiden IPO of the Company, implementation of Indian Accounting Standards, Treasury Management, Taxation and Budgetary Control.

Srinivasulu has served BDL in various capacities, prior to which, he has worked for about six years in other companies. He is a Bachelor in Commerce and an MBA in Finance from Osmania University, Hyderabad.