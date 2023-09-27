NY judge holds former US President Donald Trump liable for fraud

Judge Engoron: Ex-President and Company Deceived Banks and Insurers

By IANS Updated On - 08:51 AM, Wed - 27 September 23

New York: A New York judge has ruled former US President Donald Trump and his sons liable for fraud, saying they provided false financial statements for nearly a decade.

Judge Arthur Engoron found that the former President and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing financing.

He ordered that some of Trump’s business licenses be rescinded as punishment, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the lawsuit, New York’s Attorney General Letitia James alleged that Trump, three of his children and his companies submitted “grossly inflated” numbers to banks and insurers. She is seeking $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York state.

Engoron is expected to hold a non-jury trial starting October 2 before deciding on the claims and any punishments he may impose.

Trump has long insisted he did nothing wrong, and his lawyers had asked the New York judge to throw out the case ahead of the trial.

The ruling by the judge is a setback for Trump, who is a frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.