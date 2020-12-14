Obscene posters: Case against ‘Dirty Hari’ makers

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police have suo motu booked a case against the producers, director and advertisement agency of the film ‘Dirty Hari’ on charges of insulting women’s dignity in public and misleading the youth through obscene posters.

The police took suo motu cognisance of the movie’s posters, after some were pasted on the pillars of the Hyderabad Metro Rail at Venkatagiri area in Jubilee Hills.

The upcoming Telugu movie, slated to release on December 18, stars Shravan Reddy, Ruhani Sharma and Simrat Kaur and is directed by MS Raju and produced under the banner of SPJ Creations.

