Odisha train accident: CBI makes first arrests, three railway personnel held

The agency arrested Senior Section Engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan and Technician Pappu Kumar

By PTI Published Date - 07:20 AM, Sat - 8 July 23

File Photo

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The CBI on Friday took into custody three railway personnel in connection with the June 2 Balasore train accident, making its first arrests in the case, officials said.

The agency arrested Senior Section Engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan and Technician Pappu Kumar, all posted in Balasore district, they said.

The trio have also been accused of suppressing evidence after the accident.

The three have been arrested under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), the officials said.

The accused were later produced before the Special CBI Court in Bhubaneswar amid tight security.

CBI sources said it had sought a seven-day remand, but the court allowed a five-day remand for further investigation.

The accident took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district of Odisha in which 293 people were killed — 287 on the spot or brought dead to hospital, while six succumbed to injuries in hospitals.

The rail disaster involved three trains: the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a stationary goods train.