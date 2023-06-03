Odisha train accident: Rescue ops completed, restoration work has begun, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

By Saturday afternoon the number of people who were killed in the incident had gone up to 261 while around 900 have been been injured, according to officials

By ANI Published Date - 02:09 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Balasore: NDRF personnel during a rescue operation after three trains that collided with each other resulting to a major accident in which at least 261 passengers lost their lives, at Bahanaga railway station of Balasore district in Odisha on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Balasore: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that the rescue operation in the Odisha triple train mishap that claimed the lives of 261 people has been completed and restoration work has begun.

By Saturday afternoon the number of people who were killed in the incident had gone up to 261 while around 900 have been been injured, according to officials. A preliminary report released earlier today by the State Emergency Operation Centre of Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner in Bhubaneswar had put the toll to 238, Vaishnaw who arrived at the incident site in Balasore said that a high-level probe has been initiated and efforts will be taken to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future.

“The rescue operation has been completed and restoration work has started. We will thoroughly investigate this incident and will ensure such incidents don’t happen in future,” said Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan cut short his visit to Kolkata to reach the scene of the accident and took stock of the situation.

“It’s an unfortunate incident. It happened due to some technical reasons, an inquiry has been ordered by Railways. PM Modi is also arriving here,” said Union Minister Pradhan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s office today said that he is leaving for Odisha where he will review the situation in the wake of the train mishap. The PM earlier today chaired a meeting to take stock of the situation.

“Aspects relating to rescue, relief and medical attention to those affected were discussed in the review meeting,” the PMO said.

They said he will visit the site of the accident in Balasore and then go to the hospital in Cuttack.

The accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district. Seventeen coaches of the passenger trains have been de-railed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening.

According to the preliminary report by the State Emergency Operation Center, around 900 people were injured.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units engaged in rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured.

According to the Eastern Command, IAF is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.