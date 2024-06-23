Office bearers of TJFOA-Mancherial elected

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 08:47 PM

Mancherial: Office bearers of Telangana Junior Forest Officers Association (TJFOA), Mancherial unit were elected in Jannaram mandal centre on Sunday.

While Abdul Azhar, a deputy forest range officer was elected as president of the unit, P Santosh, another deputy forest range officer was elected as general secretary. Athaullah, Sathish, Madhukar and Rajeswhari were elected as organizing secretary, vice-president, treasurer and joint secretary, respectively. They congratulated by their colleagues.