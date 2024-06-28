Telangana: Four killed in lorry collision on NH-44 in Chegunta

Two lorries going in the same direction involved in accident, four persons died in Chegunta
Medak: Four persons died in a road accident on NH-44 at Vadiyaram crossroad in Chegunta mandal in the early hours of Friday.
The incident occurred when a lorry hit another lorry going in the same direction. Four others sustained injuries. Many goats, being transported in one of these lorries, also died while several other goats were injured.
The injured persons were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited.