Officials supervise Ganesh Navaratri preparations in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 07:41 PM

CP Sunil Dutt inspecting Ganesh idol immersion sites in Khammam

Khammam: The district administration and police in erstwhile Khammam district gearing up for Ganesh Navaratri celebrations.

District Collector Muzammil Khan held a meeting with Stambhadri Utsav Committee members and officials of concerned departments here on Friday and asked them to work in coordination for making arrangements for Ganesh Navaratri celebrations and Ganesh immersion.

He told the officials and the committee members to encourage the public to install clay Ganesh idols. Steps should be taken to ensure sanitation at Ganesh pandals as well for uninterrupted electricity supply to the pandals.

Collector Khan wanted the officials to install CCTV cameras, set up a control room besides arranging heavy duty cranes and deploying expert swimmers at immersion points. A route map for immersion processions should be prepared along with tight security arrangements, he said.

Khammam Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt held a peace committee meeting with pandal organisers and the utsav committee. He told pandal organisers to apply for permissions online, follow the guidelines and note that there was no permission for DJ systems.

Police, Khammam Municipal Corporation, fire, irrigation, health, electricity, transport and other departments were working in coordination to ensure that the Ganesh Navaratri festival would be celebrated smoothly in a peaceful environment, he said.

The CP inspected Ganesh idol immersion sites at Kalvavoddu, Munneru in Khammam City and Munneru towards Pedda thanda in Khammam rural mandal. He discussed with officials about setting up cranes, flood lights, immersion routes, barricading and other issues.

Kothagudem SP, B Rohit Raju in a statement said pandal organisers have to apply for permission on police protocol website, https://policeportal.tspolice.gov.in operated by Telangana police. Pandals should be set up without causing any traffic problem.

The organisers should set up flexi in the pandals with the details of their committee, the person in charge and the phone numbers. Care should be taken to prevent noise pollution so that elderly and students would not face any problem, the SP added.