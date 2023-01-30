OFM production house offers Rs 1 lakh cash prize for remake of song

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:44 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hyderabad: The film ‘Dahanam’ is all set to hit the silver screen in mid-March. The movie has already bagged six international film festival awards, said the movie production house team here in a press conference held at the Telugu Film Producers Council, Film Nagar.

‘Dahanam’ is based on real incidents and now the production house of the film – Open Field Media (OFM) released one of the songs from the movie at the conference and offered Rs 1 lakh cash prize for the best performance of the song – in the form of a remake (either via singing or dancing).

Further, they expressed gratitude for winning six international film awards and also announced an opportunity for movie aspirants in their next upcoming projects.

In the second week of March, the film will release in more than 200 theatres across two Telugu States, followed by an OTT premiere on Prime Video. The competitors must download this song, sing it in their own way, or create a powerful dance, then upload it. The winner will be chosen based on whose post has the most views, it has been announced.