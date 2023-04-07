Oil palm cultivation will improve income of farmers: TS Oil Fed Chairman

Launching the planting of oil palm in a farm at Cheemala Kondur of Bhongir mandal in the district, he said the farmers need to switch over to profit making cultivation from traditional methods of cultivation of crops.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:58 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Launching the planting of oil palm in a farm at Cheemala Kondur of Bhongir mandal in the district, he said the farmers need to switch over to profit making cultivation from traditional methods of cultivation of crops.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Telangana State Cooperative Oil Growers Federation chairman Kancherla Ramakrishna Reddy on Friday said the cultivation of oil palm would help farmers get more income than any other crop.

Launching the planting of oil palm in a farm at Cheemala Kondur of Bhongir mandal in the district, he said the farmers need to switch over to profit making cultivation from traditional methods of cultivation of crops.

It has become a practice to the farmers to take up cultivation of paddy if irrigation facility was available, otherwise resort to cotton cultivation. Farmers should adopt modern cultivation methods that give more income.

He said the State government had decided to encourage farmers towards cultivation of oil palm to improve their income.