On Children’s Day, Saba shares unseen childhood pics of family members

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:06 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Saba attracts new fans to her page by posting breath-taking old photos and never-before-seen images of her family.

Hyderabad: Saba Pataudi, sister of actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, is a frequent user of social media. Despite not being a film personality like her siblings, she is a celebrity in her own right and has a sizeable online fan base.

On the occasion of Children’s Day, she posted a few old photos of her siblings Saif and Soha, besides her nieces and nephews Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Inaaya, Taimur, and Jehangir.

Jehangir a.k.a Jeh, the younger son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, is shown in the first image smiling sweetly at the camera. The next image shows Taimur Ali Khan turning his head away from the camera. In the third image, a gorgeous Inaaya is seen looking at one of her grandmother’s movie posters. The next image shows Sara Ali Khan carrying Ibrahim Ali Khan, her infant brother, in her lap. There is also a unique photo of Sharmila Tagore posing with her children while holding both daughters in her arms as Saif looks on.

Sharing these images on her Instagram, Saba wrote, “MY Munchkins The joy I get spending time with these brats ..I LOVE every minute! The pure souls are a delight and distraction that only children can be… innocence is the way of life…I choose ! Sara n Iggy…to inni, tim n jeh..ALL Jaans! Stay young at heart! I hope I don’t change that about me..ever! And maybe that’s why I get along with them the most!! Love you guys…and last but not least..my siblings too! Kids …together. #happychildrensday #2022 #saifalikhanpataudi #siblings #timtim #jehjaan #innijaan #sara #Ibrahim #my #bachas #love #you #all #lots #alwaysandforever #monday #moment(sic).”

