One dead, dozens injured in US Super Bowl victory parade shooting

"Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area," the Kansas City Police Department said on social media platform X on Wednesday.

By IANS Updated On - 15 February 2024, 09:53 AM

Chicago: At least one person was killed while a dozen people were injured as gunfire erupted during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, US state of Missouri, Stacey Graves, chief of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, has said at a news conference.

“Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area,” the Kansas City Police Department said on social media platform X on Wednesday.

The police have detained two armed people for more investigation, Xinhua news agency quoted Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, as saying.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, evacuated from the rally site, posted on X that she encouraged everyone to follow instructions and updates from the police, local media reported.