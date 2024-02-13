| The 3 Words Travis Kelce Said To Taylor Swift After Winning Super Bowl

By ANI Updated On - 13 February 2024, 01:04 PM

Las Vegas: Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce and Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor Swift gave fans who attended Super Bowl LVIII plenty to cheer.

The Kansas City Chief won a hard-fought battle over the San Francisco 49ers but what took the spotlight was the “triumphant romance” between Travis and his girlfriend Swift, CNN reported.

Swift was caught on camera standing on the field alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna, waiting for the tight end to conclude post-game interviews following a nail-biting Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22.

Kelce, during his championship heyday, approached the two most important ladies in his life and removed his cap before kissing and embracing his mother.

He swiftly turned to Swift, saying, “Come here, girl.” The two embraced and kissed multiple times.

It felt like ‘Karma’ was the guy on the Chiefs, a reference to one of Swift’s most famous song lyrics. Swifties are losing it on social media, CNN described it.

Swift and Kelce’s love story has dominated this football season as much, if not more, than the Chiefs’ on-field performances.

On the work front, Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’ is all set to begin its OTT journey.

The concert film will stream on the OTT platform Disney+ and will include five songs that were not available in the theatrical or digital versions.

The newly expanded version of ‘The Eras Tour’ will hit Disney+ worldwide on March 15, 2024.