One dead in group clash in Medak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:42 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Medak: A man died in a clash between two groups at Sangaipally village in Chinna Shankarampet Mandal in Medak district on Saturday. The victim was Shivagalla Lakshminarayana (35) of the same village. Lakshminarayana, who sustained serious injuries in the incident, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. His relatives have set some huts belonging to the rival group on fire. To bring the situation under control, the Police set up picketing by deploying a huge number of Police. A case was registered and the investigation is on.