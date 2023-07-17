One killed, 3 injured in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh

By PTI Published Date - 08:55 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Shimla: A cloudburst occurred in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district early Monday morning, leaving a man dead and three others injured, officials said.

The incident was reported around 3:55 am near Kayas village in Kullu, washing away vehicles and blocking a road, according to the state emergency response centre.

The deceased was identified as Badal Sharma, a resident of village Chansari, they said, adding that two of the injured are in a serious condition.

Local authorities immediately responded to the emergency situation and machinery has been deployed to clear the blockade on the road hampering rescue operations, they said.

Several landslides have been reported in the state as light to heavy rains continued to lash Himachal Pradesh. The Mandi-Pandoh road was again blocked near 7 Mile after a rock fell on the machine, but no casualty was reported.

The Sanjauli–Lakkar Bazaar road in Shimla was also blocked following a landslide. In total, 720 roads are still blocked for vehicular traffic in the state, officials said, adding that restoration work is underway.

The local MeT office had issued ‘yellow’ warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state till July 21 and predicted a wet spell till July 23.

So far, 122 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the state since the onset of monsoon on June 24, while 12 are still missing, according to the state emergency response centre. The state has suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 4636 crore.

On Monday, Kataula in Mandi district was wettest with 89 mm of rain followed by Baggi (Mandi) 41.5 mm, Seobagh (41 mm), Nahan (36.5 mm), Sundernagar (32 mm) and Bharmaur (30 mm each), Dhaulakuan (29 mm), Mandi and Bhuntar (21 mm each).

Meanwhile, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla flagged off two vehicles carrying relief material for the flood affected areas of Mandi district from the Raj Bhavan. He said assistance was being provided through the Red Cross and the National Red Cross Society has also been urged to provide more relief material.

He added that the Ministry of Home Affairs is keeping an eye on the calamity and also providing immediate relief. He also urged the general public to come forward and contribute to the Disaster Relief Fund.