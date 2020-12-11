One killed, one injured in bike accident in Hyderabad

The victims, who were yet to be identified, were proceeding from Punjagutta towards Kukatpally, police said.

By | Published: 10:24 am

Hyderabad: In a freak mishap, one person died while another person was injured after the bike they were riding on skidded at Ameerpet here on Friday morning.

The body was shifted to hospital while the police have booked a case and are making efforts to identify the two.

