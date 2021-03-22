One year of lockdown: Telangana life sciences industry shows resilience

Soon after the outbreak, the industry quickly adapted to the supply chain needs and manpower scenario and got into making generic drugs and vaccine development.

Hyderabad: Telangana has shown resilience despite Covid-19 pandemic, so is its life sciences industry that is contributing to the world through its life saving and affordable drugs and vaccines.

Companies such as Dr Reddy’s and Hetero entered into partnerships to make drugs based on favipiravir and remdesivir and vaccine (Sputnik V) to fight against Covid-19, while biotech companies such as Bharat Biotech (Covaxin), Biological E and Indian Immunologicals through global partnerships with companies, universities and research labs initiated new vaccine development. Companies such as Laxai Life Sciences strengthened ties with CSIR labs in the quest of self-reliance.

Vamsidhar Maddipatla, chairman and managing director, Laxai Life Sciences, said, “Laxai is working with IICT on an antiviral drug to reduce imports from China at different stages of drug synthesis. We are also conducting Phase II clinical trials using Colchicine to prevent cardiac injury and improve clinical outcome for Covid-19 patients.”

Industry in Telangana not only adapted to the challenges that the pandemic posed, but also drawn out expansion plans to enhance capacities to meet the demand by pumping in investments. The companies not only set up new research labs and facilities during the lockdown and after the unlock to find treatment solutions for Covid and other diseases, but also added new jobs.

Maddipatla added, “Telangana and Hyderabad have created an ecosystem that is industry-friendly, enabling companies to set up greenfield facilities and take up expansion aggressively, despite the turbulent times.”

