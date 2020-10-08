Onion prices skyrocket in Hyderabad

Even in the Rythu Bazaars, the prices have gone up steadily over the past couple of weeks and onion is now sold at Rs 44 per kg

Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Hit by short supply, the price of onions in the city have started to skyrocket. From being available at Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg a few weeks ago, onions are now being sold at Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg in the city markets. Even in the Rythu Bazaars, the prices have gone up steadily over the past couple of weeks and onion is now sold at Rs 44 per kg.

Depending on the locality, the onion, an essential for most of the Indian cuisine, is now being sold for Rs 50 and above. In the retail shops and groceries, the prices go up to Rs 60 per kg also. According to market committee authorities, apart from Maharashtra and Karnataka, Hyderabad also receive onions from Moinabad, Shankarpally and parts of Gadwal and Kurnool. Traders attribute the soaring prices to a supply crunch from Maharashtra and Karnataka. With Hyderabad witnessing a short supply, traders have started to hike the prices at the local markets.

P Ramesh, Estate Officer, Erragadda Model Rythu Bazaar, said heavy rains have hampered the transport of onions to Hyderabad. “Majority of the onions which have been procured during the lockdown are being sold now. Once we get new crop, the prices could come down,” he said. Erragadda Rythu Bazaar is receiving up to 40 quintals per day, which caters to the needs of public in the surrounding localities.

At Mahboob Mansion in Malakpet, the biggest market for onions in the city, grade 1 onions are being sold for Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,500 per quintal while grade 2 was available at Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per quintal. The damaged onions are also sold at Rs 1,500 per quintal. Though second-grade onions were available at Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg in retail stores, they were in bad shape and most homemakers were refusing to buy them. “Prices are likely to rise further till Diwali as it would take some time for arrival of new onions,” said Vishnu, a trader at Mahboob Mansion. Last year, onions registered a steep climb on the price charts going up to Rs 100 per kg and when the supplies turned scarce, onion commanded a price of Rs130 to Rs 150 per kg.

