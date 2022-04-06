Online cricket betting racket busted in Rachakonda

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:39 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police busted an online cricket betting racket and caught nine persons including organizers. An amount of Rs 11.80 lakh was seized while orders were issued to freeze two banks accounts with Rs 31.17 lakh.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said the bookies arranged telephonic lines using connections and they gave line numbers to the punters.

“The betting starts after the first ball of first over and goes on till the last ball, it fluctuates depending up on the situation of match. The punters make calls to the bookies while the match is played and place their betting. While placing betting, bookies note down the details of betting and punter and the conversation will also automatically get recorded,” he said.

After completion of match, the bookies inform to their collection agents about the details of collection and distribution of amount that how much amount has to collect from a particular punter and how much amount has to be given, he said.

Based on that information the collection agents collect the money from losers and distribute the money to winners and the remaining amount i.e., profit will be given to bookie. “Sometimes punters directly send money to the bookies to their bank accounts using Paytm, Net Banking, etc. Main bookie gives three per cent to sub bookies in overall profits,” he explained.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .