Online dating racket busted by Hyderabad Cybercrime police

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons from Kolkata who were duping men here on the pretext of arranging women for dating and friendship were arrested by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Tuesday.

The arrested persons were identified as Anand Kar (31) and Budhadev Patel (24), both natives of West Bengal. Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department, said the two persons were contacting men through online dating applications and assuring women for friendship and dating.

“On the pretext of registration and other charges, the duo collected money from several persons and cheated them,” he said, adding that the police had tracked them down and nabbed them from West Bengal.

