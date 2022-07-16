Online event ‘Sang O Shayari’, a mulaqaat on rocks and shayari to be held on July 17

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Hyderabad: Other Kohinoors , the Rocks of Hyderabad and Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad will present the fourth in the series of ‘I am here to wonder’ online baithak sessions this weekend, keeping with the theme of the documentary film ‘Other Kohinoors: The Rocks of Hyderabad’ by Uma Magal and Mahnoor Yar Khan.

The documentary, which is now ready, and to be premiered soon, aims to highlight the historical and cultural significance of Hyderabad’s rocks, some of which are more than a billion years old, but are indiscriminately being demolished for urbanisation.

The three sessions earlier focused on music, food and conversation on the significance of rock formation.

This week’s baithak titled ‘Sang O Shayari’, a mulaqaat on rocks and shayari, is scheduled for July 17, 5 pm. It will be an online event that will bring together esteemed singers, poets and poetry lovers. The focus will be on how the words ‘Sang’, ‘Pathar’, etc., are used in beautiful moving lyrics in Dakhani and Urdu poetry.

It will feature the Warsi brothers, singing beloved Qawwali, as well as an original composition based on a poem on ‘Pathar’ (by Qudsi), that they have created for this Mulaqaat! Other Singers and Poets who have agreed to grace the conversation are Poova Guru, Dr Kirti, Gopika, Jamila Nishat, Guru Sharan Singh & Sajjad Shahid. This evening will be seamlessly sewed by our Suthradaars, MC Nayeem and MC Pallavi.

It is co-sponsored by Lamakaan, Society to Save Rocks and Poetry Society of Hyderabad. To join this evening of ‘Sher aur Shayari’, you can log on to the below links:

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/crJ6-nQxYzg

Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/otherkohinoors