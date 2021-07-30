Online frauds: Cyberabad residents lose Rs 1.10 cr, 196 cases booked

Following complaints from the victims, most of them students, youngsters and women, police have booked 196 cases in the last 6 months

Hyderabad: In just six months, between January and June this year, cyber fraudsters have left gullible victims poorer by Rs 1.10 crore in the Cyberabad Police limits alone. Following complaints from the victims, most of them students, youngsters and women, the police have booked 196 cases in the same period.

The fraudsters, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, were posting fake customer care service numbers on the internet for almost all products and services across India and abroad too. According to police officials, these fraudsters were hosting fake websites with their mobile or contact numbers. Those in need of a customer care number of any product or service usually search Google for such details, and mistake the numbers on these fake sites for authentic ones.

With frequent complaints of fake customer care service frauds being reported in recent times, the Cyberabad Cybercrime police have warned citizens to be aware of the fraudsters and not to fall prey to them. “Usually while searching in a hurry, they end up reaching out to the fake mobile numbers in websites and disclose their debit card and bank account details, including the password,” a senior official said. Using these details, cyber crooks swindle money from bank accounts and wallets of the victims, he added.

The police advised citizens to be alert and not to fall into such traps. “Do not share bank account or card or wallet details in case a customer care person ask for them, as such details are not required to resolve the customer issue,” officials said. Cyber experts advised not to download any remote access application when instructed by a customer care person, as the fraudster could note down bank account card details and cheat. They requested customers to make calls to the original customer care numbers and never share any bank-related details to them.

Beware

• Do not search for customer care numbers on web

• Use a separate mobile number and handset for registering with bank accounts; do not use the same number for calling

• Raise any disputes or complaints from the genuine application or the website itself

• Chat with customer service executives on the website or mobile applications concerned to resolve the issue

• Do not reveal or share banking credentials through any means (Over call/Google view forms/SMS)

• Do not install remote access applications without knowing its purpose and genuineness.

