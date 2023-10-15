Operation Ajay: Two more flights from Israel arrive in Delhi with Indian nationals

Two more flights landed in the national capital on Sunday morning with 197 and 274 people respectively under 'Operation Ajay'

15 October 23

New Delhi: Continuing its efforts to evacuate the Indian nationals stuck in war-torn Israel, two more flights landed in the national capital on Sunday morning with 197 and 274 people respectively under ‘Operation Ajay‘.

The third flight from Tel Aviv arrived at the IGI Airport here around 4 a.m. with 197 passengers. The Indian nationals were received by Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, who greeted them with the Indian National flag upon their arrival. The fourth flight carrying 274 Indian nationals from Israel, arrived at Delhi airport around 7 a.m.

On Saturday, 235 Indian nationals had arrived from Israel in the second flight, while on Thursday 212 people had arrived from the flight under ‘Operation Ajay’. Addressing a flurry of questions on the Israel-Palestine conflict, which escalated last week after the Hamas group launched rocket attacks on Tel Aviv, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said that the government’s prime focus was to bring back 18,000 Indians stuck there.

“Our focus is to bring back Indians who want to come out of Israel. There are 18,000 Indians there, including students,” he said, informing that the government has launched ‘Operation Ajay’ to bring back Indian citizens from war-torn Israel.

At least 1,300 Israeli nationals, most of them civilians were killed in a surprise attack by Hamas terrorists. Hamas had carried out a surprise attack last Saturday in Israel. In retaliation, Israel also launched counter operations in which over 1,500 people have been killed.