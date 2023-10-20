‘Operation Hast’: Yet another BJP leader joins Cong in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah slams lack of social justice in BJP

Krishnappa, a senior Congress leader from the most backward OBC Golla community, and her husband Srinivas and more than 750 BJP leaders, including leader K. Narasimhanayak, joined the Congress.

By IANS Published Date - 08:33 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Bengaluru: In another setback to the BJP, prominent leader from central Karnataka and former MLA Poornima Krishnappa joined the Congress with her supporters on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

“Poornima and Srinivas (her husband) are advocates of social justice. They were in BJP reluctantly. Now that they have joined Congress, we will not allow political injustice to happen to them,” Siddaramaiah said. Krishnappa, daughter of late A. Krishnappa, a senior Congress leader from the most backward OBC Golla community, and her husband Srinivas and more than 750 BJP leaders, including leader K. Narasimhanayak, joined the Congress. Siddaramaiah further underlined that Congress is the only national party that stands for the Constitution and the values of social justice.

“A. Krishnappa, Poornima and Srinivas have been working since the beginning as the voice of the deprived of social justice. Congress is a party that believes in social justice. BJP is a party that believes in caste discrimination,” he said, and called upon the poor of all castes and the Shudra community to understand this properly and take a political stand.

“Poornima, Srinivas and their supporters are clearly convinced that there is no social justice in the BJP. It is very difficult for those who have taken a stand in favor of social justice in BJP. That is why so many backward communities are joining the Congress today,” the CM opined.

“Lies is BJP’s deity. It misleads people through lies and does dirty politics. They lie when they are in power and even when they are not in power, they are dependent on lies.” he said, and called upon people to reject those who betray people’s trust and deceive them.

The event held at the state party office was presided over by Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily, Minister D. Sudhakar, state government’ s Delhi representative T. B. Jayachandra and MLC and Golla community leader Nagaraj Yadav and leaders belonging to other backward classes were present.