Operation Kaveri: 128 Indian nationals evacuated from Sudan, arrive in Saudi Arabia

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday stated that efforts are being made to send Indian nationals who arrived in Jeddah to India at the earliest.

By ANI Updated On - 10:00 AM, Thu - 27 April 23

Jeddah: As many as 128 Indian nationals, evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan, arrived at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah under “Operation Kaveri” by the Indian Air Force aircraft C-130J flight, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.

Muraleedharan along with officials received the Indian nationals in Jeddah.

Muraleedharan tweeted, “Another IAF C-130J flight under #OperationKaveri arrived at Jeddah with 128 Indians, the fourth aircraft from Sudan. Efforts are on to ensure that all Indians, who arrived in Jeddah will be sent to India at the earliest.” Muraleedharan stated that efforts are being made to send Indian nationals who arrived in Jeddah to India at the earliest. He posted a video which showed Indian nationals deboarding from the aircraft in Jeddah.

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “The 4th IAF C-130J flight takes off from Port Sudan for Jeddah with 128 passengers. This is the sixth batch of Indians to be evacuated from Sudan under #OperationKaveri, taking the total to nearly 1100 persons.” India has launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ to bring back Indians stranded in conflict-hit Sudan.Earlier, the third IAF C-130J from Port Sudan arrived in Jeddah. V Muraleedharan tweeted, “Third IAF C-130J from Port Sudan arrives in Jeddah, glad to welcome 136 Indians who were on board. #OperationKaveri will continue till we rescue all Indians who want to come back home.” Earlier on Wednesday, the first flight carrying Indian nationals evacuated from violence-hit Sudan landed in the national capital. As the Indian nationals arrived in Delhi from Sudan, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Indian Army Zindabad’, and ‘PM Narendra Modi Zindabad’ slogans were chanted by them.

The New Delhi-bound flight with 360 Indians onboard left Jeddah Airport earlier on Wednesday. V Muraleedharan tweeted, “Happy to see off 360 Indians at Jeddah Airport in a flight bound for New Delhi They will be reaching the motherland soon, reuniting with their families Under #OperationKaveri the Government is working relentlessly to evacuate Indian nationals from Sudan & bring them home safely.” Sudan is experiencing bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. Even though there is a 72-hour ceasefire, there have been allegations of violence, India has deployed its military planes and warships to rescue Indians from the North African country.

Speaking to ANI, an Indian national who returned from Sudan, Surender Singh Yadav said, “I went there for an IT project and got stuck there. The embassy and the govt also helped a lot. Around 1000 people are present in Jeddah. Govt is doing fast evacuation.” As the special flight carrying 360 Indian evacuees from Sudan, landed in Delhi from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Indians expressed extreme happiness.

“Indian govt supported us a lot. It’s a big thing that we reached here safely as it was very dangerous. I thank PM Modi and Indian Govt,” another Indian national, who returned from Sudan told ANI.