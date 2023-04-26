Sudan evacuees: Telangana sets up control room in Delhi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:43 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Photo: ANI

Hyderabad: The State government is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to bring Telangana people stuck in Sudan back home. Four of those who are coming from Sudan on Wednesday are from Telangana.

About 3,000 Indians were estimated to be stranded in Sudan when a conflict broke out between the country’s army and paramilitary forces 10 days ago. India launched Operation Kaveri to rescue its citizens earlier this week.

The State government has set up a control room in Telangana Bhavan, Delhi to help people from the State returning to India as part of Operation Kaveri. Telangana Bhavan Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs for the details of the Telangana people stuck in Sudan.

On Wednesday, Gaurav Uppal reviewed with officials about the measures to be taken to send people from Telangana returning from Sudan safely home.

“For those coming to Delhi, we are making all arrangements to send them from Delhi to Hyderabad including accommodation and meals. We are making arrangements in Delhi in the same manner as those who came from Ukraine were sent to Telangana,” he said.

The Department of External Affairs has alerted the Resident Commissioners of all States on the issue of Indians coming from Sudan. Indians stuck in Sudan are returning via Jeddah to Delhi and Mumbai.