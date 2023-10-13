Operation Vijay: 10 AP expats return from war-torn Israel

Amaravati: Ten Andhra Pradesh expatriates from Israel returned to India safely on Friday, said the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS).

More number of Telugu people from the Middle Eastern nation will be repatriated in the coming days, an official said.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the resident commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi to help students and other migrants who require travel cost assistance to reach the state, said APNRTS chief executive P Hemalatha Rani in a press release.

Non-Resident Telugus (NRTs) of Andhra Pradesh are also advised to contact APNRTS’ 24/7 helpline numbers +91 85000 27678(w) and 0863-2340678 for any assistance, she said.

Family members of NRTs are also advised to contact APNRTS helpline numbers if their dear ones in Israel need any assistance.

According to the official, the list of people from the state who are stranded in Israel has been shared with the Ministry of External Affairs.