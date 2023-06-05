Opinion: India’s best bet in Pakistan

Neither Imran Khan nor Pakistan People’s Party has the capability to stave off nuclear threat. Only army can do it

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 AM, Tue - 6 June 23

By Amitava Mukherjee

India is always the whipping boy of a section of the ‘establishment’ in Pakistan. Fatima Jinnah was called an ‘agent’ of India. After her was the turn of Ayub Khan. He was vilified as an Indian agent although he fought a war with India in 1965. Yahiya Khan too could not escape the hammer. He was blacklisted as an Indian agent because he had lost the 1971 war which led to the dismemberment of Pakistan. Pervez Musharraf and Nawaz Sharif too had to suffer the same engineered ignominy. Influential sections of the ‘establishment’ always tried to stoke public sentiments against fallen heroes.

Worry for World

Now, the Pakistan army, the most important component of this ‘establishment’ has suffered serious schism on the question of support or opposition to Imran Khan. It is no wonder that

sections of the bureaucratic and judicial elite which on earlier occasions vilified Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan and Pervez Musharraf, are standing by the side of Imran Khan.

However, knowledgeable circles in Pakistan aver that Imran and his ‘Pirni’ wife Bushra Bibi have made deep inroads into various levels of the army. The drama is now in its first stage only. If there is a rebellion inside the Pak army in future then it is a bad omen for the world.

But why should the world be concerned about a probable rebellion in the Pakistan army? The reason lies in the dark probability of nuclear arsenals falling into the hands of Islamic terrorists.

So given the spectre, the world, and particularly India, should look for unity and cohesiveness in the Pakistan army because the two other important institutions – the executive and the judiciary – are deeply fractured in an ambience where Pakistan is fast moving to the unenviable status of a failed state. The army should also be held responsible for such a situation but given the present circumstance, all eyes are now riveted on the ‘deep state’ for the security of nuclear weapons.

Nuclear Installations

The army has taken precautions. Around 8,000 personnel are employed to guard several nuclear installations. Through a rigorous selection process, these personnel are selected mostly from the Pakistani state of Punjab because the Punjabi section of the Pakistan army is thought to be least exposed to radical Islamist ideas. There are multi-layered physical protections of the installations. Then production and refurbishment locations are kept separated from storage sites. Finally, there are dummy locations of missiles for hoodwinking the Islamic terrorists.

But there are plenty of loopholes too. Out of fear of an overrun by India, Pakistan has built up most of its nuclear installations in the North and West of the country, many of which are Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Al-Qaida-dominated areas. Then there is the possibility of internal sabotage. Don’t forget the case of Abdul Qader Khan, the father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb, who was arrested in 2004 for masterminding the largest nuclear proliferation network in history.

Two other senior scientists from Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Sultan Bashiruddin Mahmood and Chaudhry Abdul Majeed had travelled to Afghanistan in 2000 and again shortly before 9/11 for meeting Osama bin Laden. Their endeavour is self-explanatory.

So the security system is porous. Islamic terrorists know it. Any schism within the army will embolden terrorists. Already they have made several attempts to gain control of nuclear establishments. They have tried to capture the nuclear missile storage site at Sargodha. Then a suicide bomber attacked Pakistan’s nuclear airbase at Kamra. And again suicide bombers of the TTP have blown up several entry points to one of Pakistan’s main nuclear weapon assembly sites at the Wah cantonment.

Right now this is the gravest danger that the world faces from Pakistan. Neither Imran Khan nor the Pakistan People’s Party nor any other institution has the capability to stave off the threat. Only the army can do it. If the army itself is divided then there is the possibility that one disgruntled section might hand over keys of nuclear bases to terrorists.

Divided Army

Now let us consider what is the condition within the army. Asim Munir, the newly appointed army chief is a Sunni. There is a lurking doubt among a section of the army officers as to what extent Munir can go against the Sunni-dominated TTP, the principal Islamist terrorist group in Pakistan. With this end in view, Qamar Javed Bajwa, the former army chief, had appointed Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, a Shia, as the Chief of General Staff (CGS) with the aim of handing over to the latter the post of army chief in future so that full-scale army operations could be carried against the Sunni-dominated TTP at a proper time under Abbas’ direct supervision. But this created deep fissures within the army.

Over the years, Imran Khan has made deep inroads among the army’s top brass and his wife Bushra Bibi, the Pirni (soothsayer), has cultivated wives of top-level army officers, bureaucrats and judicial functionaries. It is said that Imran has thousands of sympathisers within the army. This became apparent on May 9 when Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf (PTI) supporters vandalised the residence of Lahore Corps Commander Lt Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghani. Surprisingly, security in and around the Corps Commander’s house was completely lax. It may not be impertinent to point out that Ghani’s wife is rumoured to be belonging to that circle of top government functionaries’ wives who support Imran Khan.

Under such circumstances trying Imran Khan under the Army Act may result in chain reactions affecting the army. Its effects may not be felt right now. But social media circles, allegedly patronised by PTI sympathisers, are floating different rumours. According to this category of grapevine, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, may try to dislodge Asim Munir from the post of army chief.

However, instability in the Pakistan army is unwelcome on at least one count – for the safety of the country’s nuclear arsenals.

