Opinion: Remembering Sanjivayya

Carrying forward his timeless values of resilience, goodness will be a fitting tribute to the iconic leader on his birth anniversary today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 11:59 PM

By B Maria Kumar

I saw him only once and that was during my early schooling years in my native village Rentachintala, more than five decades ago. Perched atop a lorry hood, surrounded by other dignitaries, he led a triumphant procession — a spectacle of gratitude and reverence. His outstretched arms greeted the jubilant crowd on either side of the street, radiating warmth and affection. Here was a man who had emerged from the depths of socio-economic misfortune, now standing as a shining beacon of hope and progress for the poor populace. That singular event of witnessing him, etched indelibly in my mind still fills me with awe.

If I were to conjure up the scene now, the memory of his humanistic ideals and benevolent actions would stir my soul each time I remember. The great personality I am speaking of is none other than Damodaram Sanjivayya — a trailblazer and an iconic leader, forever enshrined in the annals of modern Indian history.

Legacy of Firsts

Sanjivayya’s legacy of firsts like, for example, being the first-ever chief minister or the first-ever president of a national political party belonging to a downtrodden community and his enduring impact demand our unwavering respect and eternal remembrance. The more I delved into the profile of Sanjivayya, the more captivated I became by the enigmatic laws of life. In fables and folklore, we often encounter tales of achieving the extraordinary against all odds, yet in reality, such feats seem conventionally implausible. Deciding to unravel this mystery, I attempted to examine Sanjivayya’s unique attitudinal traits from various angles, seeking answers that defied conformist wisdom.

Inspired by Marcel Proust’s insight that “the real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes,” I have approached Sanjivayya’s life saga with a fresh perspective. I collected ample information from the biographical material, authored by D Ramalingam and G Venkat Rajam. I gathered crucial inputs from my earlier interactions with C Janardhan, KSR Murthy, CB Srinivasa Rao and CB Namdev. I also recollected my old discussions with Chitturi Prabhakar Choudhary, a co-legislator in the erstwhile Madras Legislative Assembly, and Pothukuchi Sambasiva Rao, his bosom friend. Through this new lens, I gained a profound understanding of Sanjivayya’s unflinching resilience and his triumph over adversity. With newfound clarity, I found myself drawing parallels between his existential journey and a select few chronicles from legends and history, each echoing the power of fortitude and the capacity for human achievement.

Charting his Course

Sanjivayya was born and raised in one of the most disadvantaged strata, amidst the hardships of pre-independence British India. He navigated a society steeped in closed systemic traditions, where mobility was a distant dream for the socioeconomically challenged. In such a milieu, success often seemed reserved for the privileged few who alone had access to resources and opportunities. But what of those like Sanjivayya, bereft of such advantages? How could they break free from the constraints of societal rigidity? Even the most talented and hardworking individuals faced uncertainty in the face of chance scarcity and inaccessible opportunities.

Undeterred, Sanjivayya charted his own course, much like the mythological Daedalus who for himself created chances, explored opportunities and fashioned wings to fly away to freedom from the captive labyrinth. Hailing from a remote hamlet, Sanjivayya harnessed the power of education as his vehicle to liberation. His arduous odyssey took him to Anantpur and Madras, where he confidently honed his intellectual astuteness, broad world experience and interpersonal skills. Venturing into unfamiliar territories in public life, he transformed them into amenable and welcoming landscapes. He sought out opportunities in distant places, equipping himself with the capabilities needed to seize them. Through his perseverance, he emerged as a literary luminary, an enlightened graduate, a diligent lawyer and in due course a visionary statesman.

In carving out his own destiny, Sanjivayya transcended the limitations of his early turbulent circumstances to overcome conservative and inflexible barriers. He never relinquished his humility and originality while serving in high positions. When he passed away on May 7, 1972, due to cardiac arrest at 51, ‘The New York Times’ carried an obituary the next day, paying rich tributes to his invaluable contributions to the betterment of the human condition in India. The newspaper, while acknowledging his resolute commitment to championing the cause of India’s marginalised sections of society, reported that he never forgot his humble roots despite his appearance in urban centres suggesting superior sociopolitical standing. This innate sense of true humanity led him to dedicate his full time and energy to introducing compassionate initiatives and tender-hearted schemes aimed at improving the status of common people. In this regard, I would like to draw comparisons to Moses, who had the option to remain a royal prince in the pharaoh’s palace but chose to live with suffering slaves.

Sanjivayya’s disposition also exudes a rare feature akin to Aurelian virtuosity, reminiscent of the second-century wise Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius. Sanjivayya’s prudent approach to governance exemplified the essence of the philosopher-king model throughout his lifetime. His accessibility, accountability, and amiability endeared him to the people. The measures he initiated as a minister, chief minister, and union minister — ranging from land and labour reforms to old age pensions and bonuses, and from women’s empowerment to reservations for backward classes — stand as a testament to his virtuous intentions that guided his leadership style.

In a nutshell, his pilgrimage of living embodied the unyielding trio of resilience, goodness and indomitable resolve. These were not just virtues he upheld, they were principles he lived by in building a robust and thriving India. Pledging to carry forward these timeless values would serve as a fitting tribute to Sanjivayya on his birth anniversary.