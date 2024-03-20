IIT Madras launches customizable, indigenously-developed electric standing wheelchair

The ‘NeoStand’ was launched in the presence of Prof. V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, supporters of the project, faculty, researchers and users of the rehabilitative devices.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 09:15 PM

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT) Madras has indigenously developed a unique highly-customizable electric standing wheelchair for individuals with special needs.

The ‘NeoStand’ was launched in the presence of Prof. V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, supporters of the project, faculty, researchers and users of the rehabilitative devices.

The NeoStand is a compact standing wheelchair with easy-to-use navigation for its motorized standing mechanism.

At the touch of a button, wheelchair users can effortlessly transition from sitting to standing, opening a world of possibilities, be it engaging in eye-level conversations, reaching for a book, or simply enjoying a cup of coffee standing by a counter.

The project development was led by Prof. Sujatha Srinivasan, Head, TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2), IIT Madras, who also led the development of ‘Arise,’ India’s first manual standing wheelchair, and NeoBolt, the country’s first motorized add-on for wheelchairs.

This device has been commercialized and is being taken to the market through NeoMotion, an IIT Madras-incubated start-up.

Prof. Kamakoti said these are important translational research works guided by faculty of IIT Madras that have great social impact.