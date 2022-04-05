Oppo confirms April 12 launch of F21 Pro series smartphones

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:02 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: The much-hyped mid-range smartphones from Oppo, the F21 Pro series will be launched in India on April 12. Oppo has revealed that there will be two launches under the series – F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G.

Though Oppo is playing its cards very close to its chest when it comes to specifications, features and pricing of both the upcoming smartphones, it is being speculated that the F21 Pro will come at a price of Rs. 22,000, the F21 Pro 5G will be launched at Rs. 26,000.

