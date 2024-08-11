| Opposition Trying To Confuse Students On Agnipath Says Bandi

Opposition trying to confuse students on Agnipath, says Bandi

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar advised students not to be decisive by getting trapped in the conspiracy of opposition on the Agnipath scheme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 08:29 PM

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar: Terming ‘Agnipath’ a good scheme, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that opposition parties were trying to create confusion among students and get political mileage by provoking students.

If there was any problem with the scheme, the central government was ready to rectify it, he said and advised students not to be decisive by getting trapped in the conspiracy of the opposition.

He was participating in the fresher’s day celebration at the Delhi Defense Academy here on Sunday.

The union minister, who received a representation from the ASHA workers’ union, asked the State government to solve the problems of ASHA workers.