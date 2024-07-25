Durand Cup experience unforgettable, Victor Amalraj recalls glory days

Former Indian football team captain remembers glory days, as 133rd edition of the Durand Cup begins from August 27.

By Biswajit Talukdar Published Date - 25 July 2024, 11:01 PM

East Bengal captain Victor Amalraj (right) and Mohun Bagan counterpart Shyam Thapa with the Durand Cup in 1982.

Hyderabad: “The atmosphere during the Durand Cup in those days was huge,” Victor Amalraj vividly remembers playing in Asia’s oldest football competition in the 1970s and 80s. Amalraj, who played for the big three Kolkata’s football clubs – Mohammedan Sporting Club, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, celebrated two Durand Cup victories with East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

As captain of East Bengal in 1982, he led the team to become joint winners with Mohun Bagan. Four years later, he was part of the Mohun Bagan team that secured a 1-0 victory over East Bengal in the final. “Playing in Durand Cup was a huge honour for me and fortunately I had played in many finals of the competition and winning two titles was one of my big accomplishments,” the veteran footballer said.

The Durand Cup also holds the distinction of being third oldest tournament in the world and is all set to kick off its 133rd edition from August 27. The competition will feature 24 teams competing in six groups. The matches will be hosted in four cities: Kolkata, Kokrajhar, Shillong and Jamshedpur.

Amalraj recalled playing against teams from Punjab – JCT Football Club and Border Security Force Sporting Club, three Kolkata Clubs and Goan Clubs – Salgaocar Sporting Club and Dempo Sports Club, which he considered among the toughest teams in the competition during his playing days.

Originally held at New Delhi’s Corporation Stadium, now known as Dr Ambedkar Stadium, Amalraj fondly recalls the experience: ‘Playing in front of the packed stands was incredible. The support for Mohammedan SC, East Bengal, and Mohun Bagan was overwhelming, making it feel like a home ground. My debut Durand Cup tournament with Mohammedan SC left me awestruck by the enthusiastic crowd.”

Adding to his cherished memories from the Durand Cup, Amalraj fondly recalls meeting former Indian Presidents Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, Zail Singh and Ramaswamy Venkataraman during the tournament. These encounters, coupled with the vibrant atmosphere and the passion of the fans, made his experience at the Durand Cup unforgettable. For Amalraj, playing in such a historic tournament was a defining highlight of his football career.

Despite the rich history, the Durand Cup often goes unnoticed in India, while countries like England leave no stone unturned in celebrating the rich history of the 153-year-old FA Cup. The Durand Cup has been the birthplace of many Indian legends and now serves as the curtain-raiser of the Indian football calendar.

As the 133rd edition of the tournament kicks off, it celebrates Indian football’s glorious past and paves way for new generation of the country’s football, honouring the legends who have graced its fields, like Victor Amalraj.