Orientbell unveils tiles store in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:36 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Hyderabad: Orientbell Tiles announced the launch of its new Orientbell Tiles Boutique store in Telangana. The company has launched the 3,750 sq ft store at Radhe Krishna Tiles & Interiors in Mancherial and the store brings together the brand’s signature tiles to suit every space in your office, residential and commercial property.

The store is now operational for customer visits and offers a variety of patterns in wall and floor tiles, along with the best-suited technology to ensure a smooth experience for all the customers. Enabled with the latest OBL digital tools, the store promotes technologies to help customers find a similar-looking tile just by uploading a picture from Instagram or a photo they have clicked. The store has over 250 tile designs on display.

