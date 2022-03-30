Osmania University releases TS PGECET 2022 schedule

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:01 PM, Wed - 30 March 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Wednesday released a schedule for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 for admissions into regular PG courses in engineering, technology, architecture and pharmacy for the academic year 2022-23. The entrance test will be conducted from July 29 to August 1.

Eligible candidates can submit online applications without a late fee from April 12 to June 22 and with a late fee of Rs.250 and Rs.1,000, applications will be accepted up to June 30 and July 10 respectively. The registration fee is Rs.1,000 (Rs.500 for SC/ST/PWD candidates) per candidate per test.

In case, a candidate wants to appear for more than one test, a separate registration fee has to be paid accordingly, TS PGECET 2022 Convener, Prof. P Laxminarayana said.

More information regarding eligibility, syllabi, instructions, procedure for online application will be available on the websites http://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/ and http://www.tsche.ac.in/.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .