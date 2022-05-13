Osmania University’s 82nd convocation to be held in July/August

Hyderabad: Osmania University will hold its 82nd convocation ceremony in July or August. During the convocation, the university will confer degrees, diplomas and gold medals on the successful candidates of annual and supplementary exams of all programmes including those of distance education conducted from July 2020 to June 2021. However, the PhD degrees that are awarded up to June 30, 2022, will also be considered for the convocation.

According to a notification issued by the university, all PhD degrees and PG, MPhil or PhD gold medals will be presented at the convocation, while UG degree gold medals will be awarded at respective colleges after the convocation.

Degree certificates of the regular students who passed PG, UG, diploma or MPhil programmes in regular mode in the university, affiliated or autonomous colleges will be sent by post. The university will also send certificates of the candidates who cleared exams through the PGRRCDE via post.

Candidates who already took their degree certificates, in absentia, were not eligible to apply. If they do so, the fee paid would not be refunded, the OU said, adding that candidates who do not register for the convocation would have to take the degrees in absentia.

Regular candidates of all diploma, UG, PG, MPhil and PhD programmes including those from autonomous colleges and PGRRCDE should submit their applications online through the website www.osmania.ac.in by paying the following prescribed fee. The last date for submission of applications by candidates of diploma, UG, PG, or MPhil programmes including those offered by autonomous colleges and PGRRCDE and PhD candidates is June 25 and 30 respectively.

