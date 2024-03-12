| Our Journey Of Public Welfare Development Will Continue In Haryana Jp Nadda Extends Best Wishes To New Cabinet

In a post on X, Nadda expressed his confidence in the newly formed Haryana government taking the state to new heights of development.

By ANI Published Date - 12 March 2024, 08:56 PM

File Photo: BJP national president JP Nadda.

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Tuesday congratulated party leader Nayab Singh Saini for taking oath as the chief minister of Haryana.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Shri @NayabSainiBJP for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana and the cabinet members on taking oath as Minister. In the last 9 years, the double-engine government has set new standards in every sector of the state. I have full confidence that under the guidance and leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, our journey of public welfare and development will continue,” Nadda said in a post in Hindi.

Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in earlier today as the new chief minister of Haryana, replacing Manohar Lal Khattar.

In addition to Saini, the BJP’s JP Dalal, Moolchand Sharma, Banwari Lal, and Kanwar Pal Gurjar, all from the old cabinet, took oath as ministers.

Khattar’s government collapsed after the seat-sharing talks failed in the BJP-JJP ruling alliance for the Lok Sabha election.

An influential figure within the OBC, or Other Backward Classes, community, Nayab Saini is the BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra and was appointed the party’s state boss in October last year. He is also a close confidante of Khattar, whose second (consecutive) term ends this year.

The Kurukshetra MP Saini was appointed Haryana BJP state president in October last year.

Saini won the Kurukshetra constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by more than 3.83 lakh votes over his nearest challenger, Nirmal Singh of the Indian National Congress (INC).

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won all 10 parliamentary seats while JJP, which had contested the elections in alliance with AAP, could not put up a fight on 7 seats it contested.

The BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House, in which the majority mark is set at 46. The party has garnered support from six independent MLAs and Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda.