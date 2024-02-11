Street lights switched off, markets closed: JP Nadda compares state of affairs in Tamil Nadu to ‘Emergency’

He urged the people of Tamil Nadu to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

By ANI Published Date - 11 February 2024, 10:39 PM

File Photo

Chennai: BJP President JP Nadda criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, drawing parallels with the current state of affairs to that during the days of ‘Emergency.’ While addressing a gathering in Chennai on Sunday, BJP President JP Nadda said, “When I came here, the markets were closed. Street lights were switched off.

A huge platoon of police was deployed. This reminded me of the Emergency days.” On June 25, 1976, then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, imposed ‘Emergency’ and arrested many opposition leaders, citing the breakdown of the law and order situation in the country owing to massive protests by the opposition parties alleging corruption by the Congress regime.

Also Read Telangana BJP LS candidate list in final stage

“Anybody who wants to see how Tamil Nadu is functioning should go and visit the market. See how the police have shut down their market and their bazaar. No one is allowed to come out,” he said.

Nadda questioned whether such actions align with democratic principles and the traditional values of Tamil Nadu, asserting that leaders who enforce such restrictions should not represent the state. “Is this democracy? Is this the tradition of Tamil Nadu? Such leaders should not be there to represent Tamil Nadu”, he added Emphasising the growth of the country under the BJP regime, Nadda said, “You will be happy to know that the Britain that ruled us for 200 years has preceded them and became the fifth largest economy.”

Urging the people of Tamil Nadu to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Nadda said, “Let the lotus bloom here in Tamil Nadu; India will become the third-largest economy in 2027 under the leadership of PM Modi.”

Earlier today, the BJP President participated in the party’s ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ padayatra in Chennai. A significant presence of BJP State District Union executives, party members, and the general public was observed during the pada yatra.

The six-month-long padyatra, started by Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai in July 2023, is in its final phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a massive rally in Tamil Nadu’s Palladam in Tirupur district to conclude the yatra.